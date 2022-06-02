FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

