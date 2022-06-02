FY2023 EPS Estimates for Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Terumo in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Terumo has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

