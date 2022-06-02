Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

