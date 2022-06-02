GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

