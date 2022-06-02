GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

NYSE:GME traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.40. 3,376,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,761. GameStop has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of -1.10.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GameStop by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GameStop by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

