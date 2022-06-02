GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.
NYSE:GME traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.40. 3,376,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,761. GameStop has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of -1.10.
In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
