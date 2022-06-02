GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE GPS opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.