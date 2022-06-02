GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GB Group plc (LON:GBGGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($12.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 549.50 ($6.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 556.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 626.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 980 ($12.40).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

