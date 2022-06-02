Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GECFF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($145.16) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Gecina stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Gecina has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

