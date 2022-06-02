Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

GCO opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

