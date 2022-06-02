Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.
GCO opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.