Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 6,789,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,008. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $825.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 3.20.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

