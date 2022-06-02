GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

GHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the third quarter valued at $559,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. GH Research has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $30.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.03 million and a P/E ratio of -33.38.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

