Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GVDNY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,570.78.

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 186,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $68.91 and a 1-year high of $105.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

