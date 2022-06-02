Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

Globant stock opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

