Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $186.83 on Thursday. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.45.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

