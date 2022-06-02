Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.
Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $186.83 on Thursday. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.45.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
