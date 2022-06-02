GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 243,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

