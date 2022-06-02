goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

goeasy stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37. goeasy has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

