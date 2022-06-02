goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.86.

EHMEF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

goeasy stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. goeasy has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

