Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 417,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,194. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 692,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 83,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,625.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,452,749 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

