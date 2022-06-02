Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $784.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.62.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gorman-Rupp (GRC)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.