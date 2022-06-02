Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $784.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.