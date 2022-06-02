Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. 222,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $194.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.