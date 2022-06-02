Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

NYSE GDOT opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $221,344 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

