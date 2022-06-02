Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 1,456,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,248. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.34. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.