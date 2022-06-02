Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $958,250.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $958,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,449.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 1,114,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.50.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.
About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.