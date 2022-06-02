Group L. P. Column Buys 61,806 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 61,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $832,526.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,576,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,234,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,417. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,058,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

