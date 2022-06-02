Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Cut to Underperform at Bradesco Corretora

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GPFOF opened at 1.90 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of 0.22 and a 52-week high of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.79.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

