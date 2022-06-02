Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Cut to Underperform at Bradesco Corretora

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GPFOF opened at 1.90 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of 0.22 and a 52-week high of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.79.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.