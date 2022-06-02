Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

GH traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after buying an additional 361,498 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,016,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

