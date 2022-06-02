Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 597,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.