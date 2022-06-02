GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. GXO Logistics posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $51.63 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.97.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

