Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NYSE HAE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 4,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

