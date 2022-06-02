Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $409,500.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,013,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,982,971. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Halliburton by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,751 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.