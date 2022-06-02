Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 569,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after buying an additional 45,012 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,027.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

