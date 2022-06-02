Head to Head Analysis: Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anghami and uCloudlink Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 2.45 -$17.79 million N/A N/A uCloudlink Group $73.82 million 0.44 -$46.04 million ($1.62) -0.71

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than uCloudlink Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anghami and uCloudlink Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Anghami has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uCloudlink Group has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% uCloudlink Group -62.37% -94.89% -41.77%

Summary

Anghami beats uCloudlink Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About uCloudlink Group (Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

