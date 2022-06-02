Head-To-Head Analysis: Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ziff Davis and Charge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ziff Davis $1.42 billion 2.54 $496.71 million $9.11 8.35 Charge Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ziff Davis has higher revenue and earnings than Charge Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ziff Davis and Charge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ziff Davis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charge Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ziff Davis currently has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.51%. Charge Enterprises has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than Ziff Davis.

Volatility and Risk

Ziff Davis has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charge Enterprises has a beta of 4.06, indicating that its stock price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ziff Davis and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ziff Davis 27.66% 22.44% 9.74% Charge Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ziff Davis beats Charge Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets. The Cybersecurity and Martech segment offers cloud-based subscription services to consumers and businesses, including cybersecurity, privacy, and marketing technology. The company was formerly known as j2 Global, Inc. and changed its name to Ziff Davis, Inc. in October 2021. Ziff Davis, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Charge Enterprises (Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc. engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments. Its Telecommunications segment offers internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company's Infrastructure segment focuses on physical wireless networking elements including 4G and 5G, cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications and EVC solutions including design, engineering, vendor specification, construction, installation, and maintenance of electric vehicle chargers. This segment also offers network of personal charging power banks situated in bars, restaurants, transit hubs, and sporting arenas. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021.Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

