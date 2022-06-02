Head to Head Comparison: Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Galp Energia, SGPS and Coloured Ties Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 2 1 7 0 2.50 Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 85.41%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Coloured Ties Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -0.11% 9.93% 3.04% Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Coloured Ties Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $19.58 billion 0.56 $4.73 million ($0.10) -65.80 Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital.

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats Coloured Ties Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Industrial & Energy Management segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel, biofuel, and green hydrogen; and operates 1,480 service stations and 1,186 electric mobility charging points. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp – Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Coloured Ties Capital (Get Rating)

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. engages in the investment business in Canada. It allows investors to invest in early-stage opportunities that offer returns from start-up stage to a public company listing on a senior exchange. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

