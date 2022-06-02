Head-To-Head Contrast: Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -3.78% America First Multifamily Investors 78.27% 15.99% 4.33%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Far Peak Acquisition and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.38%. Given America First Multifamily Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe America First Multifamily Investors is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and America First Multifamily Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 5.96 $38.10 million $2.32 7.99

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Far Peak Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About America First Multifamily Investors (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

