Head-To-Head Review: Enovix (ENVX) & The Competition

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enovix to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.84% -4.93%

This table compares Enovix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -11.87 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $19.67 million 2.96

Enovix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 668 989 35 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.85%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 64.80%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s peers have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovix peers beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

