Head-To-Head Review: HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) versus Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Convey Health Solutions and HemaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Health Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Convey Health Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 106.63%. Given Convey Health Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Convey Health Solutions is more favorable than HemaCare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and HemaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Health Solutions $337.60 million 1.32 -$9.98 million ($0.17) -35.94 HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HemaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Convey Health Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Convey Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and HemaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Health Solutions -2.90% 0.64% 0.41% HemaCare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Convey Health Solutions beats HemaCare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company also offers health plan management, data analytics, supplemental benefit, advisory, and software services. The Advisory Services segment offers sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. It serves government sponsored, medicare advantage, medicare, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

HemaCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.