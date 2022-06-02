Head-To-Head Review: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get QDM International alerts:

2.0% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QDM International and Huize’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 29.75 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -4.88 Huize $352.29 million 0.14 -$16.90 million ($0.45) -2.18

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huize. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QDM International and Huize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69% Huize -6.59% -36.86% -10.78%

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of 7.49, suggesting that its share price is 649% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About QDM International (Get Rating)

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Huize (Get Rating)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products, as well as value-added services, such as cancer screening, online medical consultation, and immune cell cryopreservation services. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.