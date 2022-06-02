Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. 1,066,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,448. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $298,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.