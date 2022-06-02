Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target at HSBC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($93.55) target price by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.00 ($79.57).

FRA:HEN3 traded up €1.00 ($1.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €63.70 ($68.49). 1,978,554 shares of the company were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($139.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.18.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

