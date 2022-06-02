Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research firms have commented on HLF. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Michael Johnson acquired 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,592.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

