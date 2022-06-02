Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 54.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 109.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

