Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 12,539,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,211,611. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.
HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
