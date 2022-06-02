Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Citigroup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.