Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,611. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

