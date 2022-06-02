Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.21.

HPE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,539,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,611. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $20,538,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

