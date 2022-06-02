HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III Sells 82,966 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DINO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,009. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

