HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) & Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Head-To-Head Contrast

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HF Sinclair and Magellan Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86 Magellan Midstream Partners 2 5 3 0 2.10

HF Sinclair presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Magellan Midstream Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and Magellan Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64% Magellan Midstream Partners 33.36% 51.92% 12.63%

Dividends

HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Magellan Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magellan Midstream Partners pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HF Sinclair and Magellan Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.61 $558.32 million $3.40 14.85 Magellan Midstream Partners $2.73 billion 4.05 $982.00 million $4.26 12.29

Magellan Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HF Sinclair. Magellan Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Magellan Midstream Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports. Further, it provides pipeline capacity and tank storage services, as well as terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. In addition, the company owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide design, installation, construction, testing, operation, replacement, and management of assets to refiners, marketers, and traders. As of December 31, 2021, it had 9,800-mile refined products pipeline system with 54 terminals; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 39 million barrels; and two marine terminals. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

