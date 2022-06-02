Hibbett, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hibbett in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $657.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 477,718 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 110.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $6,896,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.