Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTH. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 5,496,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,381. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hilltop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

